Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada reported over 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 122 more deaths linked to the disease.

Today’s numbers brings the total number of confirmed cases in Canada to 69,970.

As of May 11, a total of 4,993 people in Canada have died as a result of the coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement