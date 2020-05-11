Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says feds working with Quebec on reopening
When asked about Quebec’s provincial reopening measures, and some students outside the Greater Montreal Area returning to school, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that the federal government was working with the province to ensure their provincial reopening process is safe. Regarding reports of educators refusing to return to work due to safety concerns, Trudeau said that employers must take the proper steps to ensure the work environment is safe.