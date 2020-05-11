Matt Lucas of ‘Little Britain’ mocks Boris Johnson’s ‘ambigious’ coronavirus speech

Send this page to someone via email

After hearing Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s most recent and “ambigious” address to the U.K. in regards to an update on its COVID-19 lockdown situation, Little Britain star and comedian Matt Lucas has hit out against the Conservative leader.

Lucas, 46, took to Twitter on Sunday utilizing his best impersonation of the London-based politician, mocking him for the “confusing” “mixed messages” he sent about social distancing earlier that day.

In his video, Lucas joked,”So, we are saying, don’t go to work, go to work. Don’t take public transport, go to work, don’t go to work. Stay indoors. If you can work from home go to work, don’t go to work, go outside, don’t go outside.

“Then we will or won’t, something or other,” he concluded.

Since Johnson, 55, shared his message of “modified” social distancing steps, many U.K. citizens have been criticizing him for contradicting himself.

Despite telling the nation that the lockdown needs to continue and people need to continue distancing, Johnson simultaneously encouraged people “to go to work” and to go outside more to “local parks” for exercise.

Until now, people have been told only to exercise outdoors once a day and do so locally. Social distancing rules must still be obeyed, Johnson said, adding that fines would be increased for those who break them.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer, however, said Johnson had raised more questions than he had answered and there was now the prospect of different parts of the United Kingdom pulling in different directions.

“What the country wanted tonight was clarity and consensus, but we haven’t got either of those,” he said in a statement.

Breaking News: A UK government spokesperson has confirmed that all future Covid-19 announcements will be conducted by Vicky Pollard instead of Boris Johnson. Even drunk Vicky will be less ambigious and offer greater clarification. pic.twitter.com/J3fyxgqQEG — Steve Clarke 🎸🎵🎶🍺🍻 (@Gaudd) May 11, 2020

Others echoed Starmer’s dismay in response to Lucas’s parody video, adding their hopes that the situation will improve.

“This is actually clearer than what Johnson said,” joked one Twitter user.

Coronavirus outbreak: British PM Johnson announces 'conditional plan' to fight COVID-19, reopen society

— With files from Reuters