Regina police charge four people in ‘computer-machined’ firearms investigation

The Regina Police Service charged two men and two male youths in connection with the illegal manufacturing of firearms and computer-machined firearms parts.

On May 8, police say they went to the 1000 block of Edgar Street to investigate gunshots.

Police found that a dispute between two groups on social media escalated to an actual confrontation.

Police allege two male youths used a two-by-four board to damage the door of a suite.

Moments later, police say, a vehicle arrived and a male fired a weapon at the suite. The suspects fled before police arrived.

After learning the suspects’ identities, police say they went to a home on Fines Drive where they found one of the suspects.

That suspect was arrested following a high-risk traffic stop after leaving the residence in a vehicle. Police seized firearm parts, ammunition and other items from the vehicle.

Another suspect in the home on Fines Drive was arrested following a negotiation. Police seized a firearm part during this arrest.

Police say four other individuals also came out of the home without incident.

Following a search of the house and four vehicles, police say they found more evidence of firearms manufacturing.

Gregg Meyer, 37, of Fillmore, Sask., and Jonathan Yurkoski, 37, of Regina, face several charges including weapons trafficking and manufacturing prohibited weapons. Both appeared in court on Monday.

A 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, who both can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are also charged with mischief under $5,000. Both have been released and are set to appear in court on July 16.