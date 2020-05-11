Manitoba Hydro laying off hundreds of employees in $11M cost saving measure

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of Manitoba Hydro employees will be receiving pink slips starting this week to help with cost saving measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 600 to 700 employees will be temporarily laid off for the next four months, Manitoba Hydro confirmed Monday.

“As requested by the province, Manitoba Hydro has been reviewing its operations to find cost and labour savings to help support the government’s fight against COVID-19,” Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said in an email statement to Global News.

“All layoffs will follow the provisions of the collective agreements with Manitoba Hydro’s bargaining units.” Tweet This

Hydro employees received a memo from President and CEO Jay Grewal which said the crown corporation had hoped to avoid layoffs but had no other choice.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been able to find over $63 million of the needed cost reductions. Another $12 million in savings was realized by, where ever, possible not filling vacant or seasonal positions,” the memo read.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Regrettably, this achievement still leaves us about $11 million, or 13 per cent, short of the finish line.” Tweet This

Grewal said Hydro’s leadership team will be working with directors and managers in the coming days to identify “employees critical to short-term business needs and service delivery. We will then make decisions about temporary layoffs based on that assessment.”

Read the full memo here:

“This is reckless. Manitoba Hydro is an essential public service that is operating at full capacity throughout this pandemic,” Michelle Bergen, President of CUPE Local 998 said in a statement.

“(Brian) Pallister has had his eyes on our public Hydro since he was elected in 2016. Pallister’s cuts are not to support the fight against COVID-19, they are purely political. This will be devastating.”

The Unions said a number of previous job cuts and wage freezes for workers at the utility have left no room for more job cuts.

Leader of the opposition Wab Kinew said the cuts had nothing to do with layoffs, but claimed they were setting the stage for the privitization of the crown corporation.

Story continues below advertisement

1:11 Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba announces new tax deferral period, expansion of plan for tax relief Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba announces new tax deferral period, expansion of plan for tax relief

“Hydro itself has said more layoffs would put the safety of workers, Manitobans and the services they rely on at risk—something we can’t afford in the middle of a pandemic,” he said.

“But rather than invest in services and protect jobs, the Premier ordered the biggest single-day budget cut in Manitoba’s history.”

Global News has reached out to the province for comment.