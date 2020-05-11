Hamilton’s total COVID-19 cases top 494, public health reports three more outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., reported six more cases of COVID-19 since Friday, for a total of 494 cases during the pandemic.

Four hundred and eighty-nine are confirmed positive cases of coronavirus with five probable cases, according to public health.

The city reported one more death on May 11 — an 82-year-old man from Cardinal Retirement residences who passed away on Saturday.

The city now has 24 deaths connected to COVID-19 as of Monday.

Three more institutional outbreaks were declared on the weekend, including one in which a resident at Blackadar Continuing Care Centre in Dundas tested positive for COVID-19.

Two people at the Rosslyn retirement home near Main and King Street East were also new cases as of Sunday, and an outbreak at Idlewyld Manor on the Mountain was declared after a resident was reported as positive at that facility on Saturday.

St. Joseph’s hospital reported all three outbreaks involving health-care workers at its facilities are now over. The last wrapped up at the Mary Grace unit on Saturday.

The previous outbreaks were with the mental health and addictions program on the West 5th campus and at the clinical teaching unit on the Charlton Campus.

St Joe’s says the units have now re-opened for new admissions after they were closed for two weeks.

The city is reporting eight current outbreaks in total with six at long-term care homes (Heritage Green, Wentworth Lodge, Regina Gardens, Blackadar Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, and Dundurn Place Care Centre), one retirement residence (The Rosslyn), and I.H. Mission Services.

Outbreaks at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre and St. Elizabeth’s Villa retirement home were declared over on the weekend.

The city’s medical officer of health says testing of all residents and staff in Hamilton’s long-term care facilities should be completed by Friday.

On Monday, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said 96 per cent of tests ordered by the province have been completed.

Richardson said 112 child care staff have also been tested so far. Public health hopes to have tested all city childcare workers by Friday.

The city’s medical officer also elaborated on a number of false-positive tests from Macassa Lodge long-term care home on the Mountain after receiving word from Public Health Ontario Labs in Toronto last week that tests of some residents may have been tainted.

Richardson said public health learned that there were ten false-positives identified on Friday afternoon and that the city is investigating seven more potential false-positive tests as of the weekend.

“The lab is in the process of redoing all of those tests,” said Richardson, “If they turn up negative as well, it will also impact the outbreak data as well as the total number of cases.”

Hamilton hospitals have 19 patients in care units — 13 at Hamilton Health Sciences and six at St. Joseph’s hospitals.

The health unit reports that 350 of the city’s 494 COVID-19 cases — or 71 per cent — have been resolved.

Niagara Region reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 1 new death

Niagara Region reported only one new COVID-19 case on Monday after reporting 12 news cases on the weekend. The region has a total of 559, with more than half of their total cases — 395 — resolved, according to public health.

The region says the new death was a resident in the community and not tied to a care home or a retirement facility. Niagara Health says the individual was a coronavirus patient at the hospital and passed away on Saturday.

Forty-four of the regions 54 deaths have been connected to long-term care homes or retirement residences.

Niagara has six outbreaks with two at hospitals: the Intensive Care Unit of St. Catharines General and the Trillium-Rainbow unit at Greater Niagara General.

The other four outbreaks are at two long-term-care homes (Royal Rose Place and Henley House in St. Catharines) and two retirement homes (Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and Seasons in Welland).

Haldimand-Norfolk 2 new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) added two previously unreported COVID-19 cases to its total on the weekend. The region has 200 lab-confirmed cases as of May 11.

Despite adding to the overall total, the region’s health unit says they have not had a new reported COVID-19 case since April 30.

The region’s total number of reported deaths remains at 30.

The county currently has outbreaks at Parkview Meadows Christian retirement village, Caressant Care Courtland long-term care facility and an ongoing outbreak at Anson Place care centre where 27 of the region’s 30 deaths are connected to.

HNHU says 75 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

Halton Regions total COVID-19 cases tops 582

Halton Region reported no new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, after nine new cases were added to their overall total of 582 on the weekend.

The region has 515 positive cases and 67 probable ones.

Public health says 446 cases have now been resolved. There were no new deaths reported on Monday.

The region has 23 deaths tied to COVID-19 with 11 connected to residents or patients of an institutional outbreak.

An outbreak at the Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, a retirement home, was declared over on the weekend. Only two long-term care homes in Oakville (Post Inn Village and Waterford LTC) currently have outbreaks in Halton.

Seventy-three of the region’s cases have been connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

Brant County reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The region has 102 confirmed cases with six people hospitalized as of May 11.

The county has three outbreaks at Briarwood Gardens retirement home, Telfer Place long-term care and St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre.

The region has three deaths and 85 resolved cases.

