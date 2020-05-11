‘American Horror Story’ spinoff series in the works, says creator Ryan Murphy

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan Murphy has announced that he’s creating an American Horror Story (AHS) spinoff series.

The AHS producer took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with fans of the American anthology horror television series.

Murphy posted a photo of the cast of AHS all taking part in a Zoom call and captioned the post, “American Horror Story cast zoom call…where we reminisced about the good times.”

Murphy said they were also reminiscing about “The spin off we’re doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print.”

“It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!” he wrote.

The Zoom call included Jessica Lange, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Taissa Farmiga, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Adina Porter and Cody Fern.

According to TV Line, the new series, titled American Horror Stories, will air on FX.

The news comes after Murphy announced that AHS‘s 10th season may be pushed back a year because production has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” Murphy told The Wrap. “It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

