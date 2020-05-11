Menu

Entertainment

‘American Horror Story’ spinoff series in the works, says creator Ryan Murphy

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 3:31 pm
(L-R) Actors Angela Bassett, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, and Matt Bomer pose at the 'American Horror Story' and 'Scream Queens' panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 12, 2015 in San Diego, California. .
(L-R) Actors Angela Bassett, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, and Matt Bomer pose at the 'American Horror Story' and 'Scream Queens' panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 12, 2015 in San Diego, California. . Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Ryan Murphy has announced that he’s creating an American Horror Story (AHS) spinoff series.

The AHS producer took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with fans of the American anthology horror television series.

Murphy posted a photo of the cast of AHS all taking part in a Zoom call and captioned the post, “American Horror Story cast zoom call…where we reminisced about the good times.”

READ MORE: Macaulay Culkin joins ‘American Horror Story’ for Season 10

Murphy said they were also reminiscing about “The spin off we’re doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print.”

“It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!” he wrote.

The Zoom call included Jessica Lange, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Taissa Farmiga, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Adina Porter and Cody Fern.

READ MORE: Jon and Kate Gosselin celebrate sextuplets’ 16th birthday

According to TV Line, the new series, titled American Horror Stories, will air on FX.

The news comes after Murphy announced that AHS‘s 10th season may be pushed back a year because production has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” Murphy told The Wrap. “It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
