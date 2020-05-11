American Hockey League cancels remainder of the 2019-20 season

The American Hockey League announced Monday that a decision has been reached to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Manitoba Moose also issued a statement of their own regarding ticket refunds.
At the time of the suspension of play on Thursday, March 11, the Moose had 15 games remaining on their schedule and were in eighth and last place in the AHL Central Division with a 27-33-1-0 record.
It will mark the first time since the AHL’s inaugural season in 1936-37 that a Calder Cup champion will not be named.
