American Hockey League cancels remainder of the 2019-20 season

The American Hockey League announced Monday that a decision has been reached to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The AHL Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. → https://t.co/b8XoXIimHE pic.twitter.com/G1fafFhJHV — AHL (@TheAHL) May 11, 2020

The Manitoba Moose also issued a statement of their own regarding ticket refunds.

ICYMI: @TheAHL announced today that the league’s Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. OFFICIAL STATEMENT: https://t.co/nbe1b0F6CO pic.twitter.com/NI1QZn5xHK — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) May 11, 2020

At the time of the suspension of play on Thursday, March 11, the Moose had 15 games remaining on their schedule and were in eighth and last place in the AHL Central Division with a 27-33-1-0 record.

It will mark the first time since the AHL’s inaugural season in 1936-37 that a Calder Cup champion will not be named.

