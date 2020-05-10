Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 10

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario reports lowest single-day case increase since March

Ontario reported 294 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 20,238.

It’s the lowest increase in cases since March 31, when 260 were reported.

Thirty-five new deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,634.

Nearly 14,800 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 73 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Status of cases in Toronto

There have been 7,413 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, with 6,709 confirmed cases and 704 probable, city officials say.

Nearly 5,200 people have recovered from the virus.

A total of 429 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 102 in intensive care.

As of Saturday, the death toll in the city stood at 578.

Snowbirds fly through GTA

The Snowbirds flew through the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday, one day after their tour was delayed due to winter-like weather.

The team continued through parts of southern Ontario.

The flyby is a part of Operation Inspiration, which is aimed at saluting Canadians doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Additional outbreak declared at Toronto Western Hospital

Toronto Western Hospital has declared another COVID-19 outbreak, five days after four outbreaks were declared at the hospital, affecting staff and patients.

University Health Network (UHN) said the outbreak was declared in unit 9A, a COVID-19-negative part of the hospital. The unit is now closed to admissions.

“This outcome is not a surprise given our approach to mass testing,” UHN said in an email sent to employees.

Officials said an outbreak could be declared is one patient tests positive for the virus.

Possible privacy breach investigated at Pickering care home

Officials say they are investigating a possible privacy breach at a Pickering care home.

Long-term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said the possible breach is regarding “individual resident personal health info” at Orchard Villa long-term care.

A spokesperson for the home confirmed to Global News that there is now an internal investigation underway, but further information regarding the breach wasn’t provided.

Orchard Villa has been particularly hard hit with an outbreak of COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 69 resident deaths at the 233-bed facility.

Our government takes personal privacy very seriously, and we are continuing to monitor this situation closely. I have been in contact with @PBethlenfalvy and we both share feelings of frustration and sadness at this recent development. 2/3 — Merrilee Fullerton, MPP (@DrFullertonMPP) May 9, 2020

