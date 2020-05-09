Key contractor on Site C dam hit with $662K WorkSafeBC fine

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in as many years, a major contractor working on the Site C dam project has been hit with a six-digit WorkSafeBC fine.

The safety regulator imposed fine of more than $662,000 on Peace River Hydro Partners (PRHP) – a consortium of companies that holds the main civil works contract for the megaproject.

According to a discipline summary, WorkSafeBC says the penalty stems from a series of inspections that found multiple health and safety infractions.

The infractions included failure to use wheel chocs and curbs for rock trucks near the edges of elevated areas, emergency facilities, chemical labelling and ventilation in a lab.

“The firm also failed to provide its workers with the training necessary to ensure their health and safety, and to keep adequate training records,” reads the discipline notice.

“In addition, the firm failed to take action to correct reported unsafe conditions without delay, and failed overall to ensure the health and safety of all workers at its worksite. These were all repeated violations.”

In a statement, the consortium said it “takes the safety of its workers very seriously.”

“PRHP has since complied with all written orders associated with the penalty and undertook immediate steps to put operational improvements in place to prevent future occurrences,” said the statement.

“We remain committed to the health and safety of our workers.”

In the last three years, PHRP has been assessed WorkSafeBC penalties worth more than $1.6 million.

The consortium was given another $662,000 fine in August 2019 after a worker was shocked when using an improperly maintained circuit breaker during a tunneling operation.

And in May 2018, PHRP was fined more than $310,000 for inadequately protecting workers against silica dusted created during tunneling.