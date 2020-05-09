B.C. health officials to provide Saturday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at noon PT on Saturday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Earlier this week, B.C. announced its four-phase plan to reopen the economy, beginning after the May long weekend.

However, while British Columbians will soon be able to slightly expand their social circles, officials are warning that precautions remain necessary, lest the province see new COVID-19 infections spike.

B.C. residents are being reminded to maintain two metres of physical distance in public, to avoid non-essential travel, to frequently wash their hands and to stay home if possible, particularly if at all sick.

