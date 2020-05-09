Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Saturday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 9, 2020 12:55 pm
An illuminated sign in Vancouver asks residents to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. .
An illuminated sign in Vancouver asks residents to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. . Simon Little / Global News

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at noon PT on Saturday.

Earlier this week, B.C. announced its four-phase plan to reopen the economy, beginning after the May long weekend.

However, while British Columbians will soon be able to slightly expand their social circles, officials are warning that precautions remain necessary, lest the province see new COVID-19 infections spike.

B.C. residents are being reminded to maintain two metres of physical distance in public, to avoid non-essential travel, to frequently wash their hands and to stay home if possible, particularly if at all sick.

