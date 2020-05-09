No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in London-Middlesex, 5 more recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

The numbers related to COVID-19 in London-Middlesex remain almost identical to Friday’s as no new cases or deaths were reported Saturday.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) say five more people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, bringing that number to 292 — which makes up 66.6 per cent of the cases.

ZERO new #COVID19 cases, and ZERO deaths in #LdnOnt-Middlesex. It’s the first time we’ve been able to say that since March 21st. This is proof that your sacrifice, your patience, and your commitment to this collective effort is working. Now is not the time to relent, keep it up! — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) May 9, 2020

The total number of cases remains the same at 438, as does the death toll at 43.

The number of cases in senior care homes sits at 136, where 88 residents and 48 staff have tested positive, and 23 people have died.

London’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the MLHU, Dr. Chris Mackie told 980 CFPL the health unit was not expecting the two zeros to appear on the same day.

“I’m not surprised by the timing, but I am a bit surprised by the fact that there are no new deaths and no new cases on the same day.”

“It’s very encouraging to see these zeros… we’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time.”

“There will be additional cases and deaths in the next few weeks.” Tweet This

A chart from MLHU showing the number of cases in London and Middlesex by reported date, Jan. 24 to May 7, 2020. Middlesex-London Health Unit

So far, the city has seen 405 of the region’s reported cases, while Strathroy-Caradoc has seen 17 and Middlesex Centre has seen seven.

Elsewhere, North Middlesex and Thames Centre have seen four cases each, while Southwest Middlesex has seen one.

The total number of confirmed outbreaks remains unchanged at 18, of which 10 remain active, all but one of them at long-term care and retirement homes.

Seniors’ facilities have seen a total of 12 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic. They’re among at least 317 that have been declared across the province at long-term care and retirement homes, according to Public Health Ontario.

Outbreaks remain active at peopleCare Oakcrossing, Grand Wood Park, Horizon Place, Kensington Village Retirement, Kensington Village Long-Term Care Residence, Elmwood Place, Meadow Park Care Centre, Earls Court Village, Henley Place and Sisters of St. Joseph.

As of Friday, University Hospital was treating ten COVID-19 patients with four in intensive care. Victoria Hospital was treating 14 with two patients in intensive care.

Thirty-nine staff members have also been confirmed positive.

Provincially, Ontario reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 19,944. It’s the lowest reported increase in cases since April 6.

The death toll rose to 1,599 after 59 more were reported.

Nearly 14,400 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 72.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 19,200 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 416,376. Over 15,300 cases are under investigation.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases or deaths have been reported in Elgin or Oxford counties and two people have recovered, Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported Saturday.

This keeps the total number of confirmed cases at 62, which includes 47 recoveries, or about 76 per cent of cases. The number of deaths remains at four.

The total number of outbreaks remained unchanged at two, of which neither is active.

A chart from SWPH showing cumulative number of coronavirus tests completed from April 6 to May 7, along with per cent positivity. Southwestern Public Health

Eleven cases remain active, SWPH says. Seven are in Oxford County, including three in Tillsonburg and two in Woodstock, while four are in Elgin County, including two each in Malahide and St. Thomas.

SWPH say 3,033 people have been tested in the region, with 279 still awaiting tests.

Huron and Perth

Health officials in Huron and Perth counties did not report any new cases or deaths on Saturday, but did report one additional recovery.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 35.

The number of cases remains the same at 49, as well as the death toll at five.

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) say four of the deaths are linked to an ongoing outbreak at Greenwood Court in Stratford, where six residents and 10 staff have tested positive.

A chart from Huron Perth Public Health showing the number of active confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region on a given date, March 7 to May 8, 2020. . Huron Perth Public Health

Outbreaks also remain active at Blue Water Rest Home in Bluewater, Huronview in Huron East and Braemar Retirement Centre in North Huron.

Twenty-five of the region’s cases have been reported in Stratford, where officials say 20 people have recovered and four have died.

Two cases have been reported in St. Marys, of which one person died and the other recovered.

As of Friday, 1,881 tests had been administered in Huron and Perth, with 152 tests pending results.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and six more recoveries.

This raises the total number of cases in the region to 194 with 133 recoveries and 16 deaths.

One outbreak remains active — at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, where four residents tested positive, including two who died earlier this week. Two staff are also confirmed positive

A chart from Lambton Public Health showing the number of confirmed cases in the county by reported date. The timeline shows March 24 to May 6, 2020. . Lambton Public Health

According to the health unit, long-term care and retirement home residents, and health-care workers account for at least 18 per cent and 15 per cent of cases, respectively.

According to Sarnia’s Bluewater Health hospital, seven COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital along with 12 who are suspected positive or are awaiting tests, one more than the day before.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Matthew Trevithick

