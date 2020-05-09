Recipe: Mushroom omelette

Send this page to someone via email

It’s Mother’s Day weekend, which means treating your mom like the queen she is.

Stuck for breakfast ideas? Chef Dez, corporate chef with www.BCegg.com has you covered with a simple, delicious mushroom omelette recipe.

Dez suggests using strong cheddar to add flavour to the omelette. Recipe makes one omelette.

Ingredients

4 or 5 large button mushrooms, thinly sliced

Olive oil

1 tbsp chopped onion

1 clove garlic chopped

2 large B.C. eggs, room temperature

1 tbsp water

Salt and Pepper

3/4 cup grated old cheddar, loosely packed

Chopped parsley

Method

Reserve four slices of mushrooms. Put the remainder of the mushrooms in a pan with 1 tbsp olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and cook over medium/high heat, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has evaporated, and they have browned. Remove from heat and set aside. In a separate small nonstick frying pan over medium heat add 1 tsp olive oil. When the pan is warm add the four slices of raw mushrooms (from step 1), onion and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and cook until soft; approximately 1 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. In a small bowl, beat eggs with water. Add to the onion, garlic, mushrooms in the small pan. When the eggs begin to set around the edges use a heat resistant silicone spatula to loosen edges. Turn the pan while lifting the omelet to allow uncooked egg mixture to seep under the cooked egg. Once almost fully set, turn heat to low and season with salt and pepper. Place 1/4 cup of the cheese on half of the open omelet. Put 3/4 of the sautéed mushrooms (from step 2) on top of the cheese and put another 1/4 cup of cheese on top of the mushrooms. With the silicone spatula fold the uncovered half of the omelet over the mushroom cheese mixture. Layer on top of the omelet with half of the remaining cheese and then all of the remaining mushrooms and then the balance of the cheese. Leave omelet in the pan over low heat until the cheese on top is almost melted (covering with a lid or foil will help). Carefully slide the omelet with the spatula onto a plate. Garnish with chopped parsley and enjoy!

