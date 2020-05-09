Quebec twins, students make Mother’s Day cards for seniors in CHSLDs

Send this page to someone via email

Celebrating Mother’s Day this year will be a lot different, due to the coronavirus health crisis. With stay-at-home and physical-distancing requirements still in place, many people won’t be able to see their moms.

Worried that mothers in long-term care homes might get lonely, twin sisters made more than 100 cards for senior moms in two CHSLDs in hopes of making them feel loved and appreciated.

Lindsay and Jennifer Hirscheimer, who are in Grade 8, say they wanted to be sure none of the moms, many of whom have been without visits for many weeks, would feel forgotten.

“We felt like they should be appreciated because they’re unable to be with their love ones so we wanted to fill in their place and make Mother’s Day cards for all the mothers,” Lindsay told Global News.

“They can feel really lonely and alone at these times. They’re not able to be with their loved ones,” added Jennifer, “everyone is here for them and caring for them and thinking about them.”

The 14-year-old girls recruited their friends to help out and combined they made more than 300 cards for elderly moms in nursing homes.

“We asked all of our friends from Balik High School and Jewish People’s and Peretz Schools and people just started bringing them in each day and every night we would just keep making the cards,” said Jennifer.

“We feel like we would want someone to make us cards too,” Lindsay said.

The foundations of Donald Berman Maimonides and Donald Berman Jewish eldercare want to make sure the residents at their facilities are left with smiling faces to brighten their days through this dark time.

“We are hoping this brings a little bit of bright sunshine to them,” says Lisa Blobstein, spokesperson for the foundations.

“What we are really hoping is just to make them feel appreciated and put a smile on their faces in this difficult time.”

Kingsdale academy and Merton elementary school each provided more than 100 cards and in total some 600 cards were made and delivered to the seven long-term care sites in CUISSS of west-central Montreal sector on Sunday.