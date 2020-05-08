1 dead, 24 test positive for coronavirus at dairy facility in Vaughan: public health

York Region Public Health staff say a person has died and a total of 24 people have tested positive for coronavirus at a dairy facility in Vaughan.
According to a public health notice issued on Friday, those affected work at Saputo Dairy Products Canada on Royal Group Crescent near Highways 427 and 7.
The notice said six of the 24 people diagnosed with COVID-19, including the person who died, live in York Region.
Officials said close contacts of all those affected are being contacted by public health staff.
Public health added food is not produced at the building.
Global News contacted Saputo Dairy Products Canada for comment Friday evening, but a response wasn't received by the time of publication.
