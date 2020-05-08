Honda will gradually reopen auto plants in Canada, U.S. beginning May 11

Send this page to someone via email

Honda Motor Co said on Friday it will gradually resume production at Canadian and U.S. auto plants starting May 11.

The Japanese automaker, which suspended production on March 23, is also recalling all salaried and support associates in the U.S. who have been on furlough.

Honda will impose new safety requirements at its plants including temperature checks.

No one will be allowed in Honda plants with a temperature of 100-degrees Fahrenheit (37.77-degrees Celsuis) or higher, the company said.

The auto manufacturer will also require the use of masks or cloth face coverings “at all times inside all buildings except when eating or drinking.”

“Honda plants and offices will provide one new mask per day for every associate,” the company said, adding that employees will also be required to wear face shields in certain areas of factories as an “added precaution.”

There will also be staggered shift times and staggered lunch breaks.

— With a file by Global News staff