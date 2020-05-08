Menu

Canada

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to update COVID-19 situation Friday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 1:04 pm
Alberta announces 54 new cases and 2 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday
WATCH ABOVE: On Thursday, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, provides an update on the province's response to COVID-19 for May 7, 2020.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide the province’s daily update on COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s announcement will be live streamed in this story.

On Thursday, Hinshaw announced 54 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Alberta, bringing the total number of cases to 6,017. Of those, 3,809 people have recovered.

Hinshaw also said two more people had died of COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 114.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta sees ‘daily numbers declining’ but Hinshaw urges caution

While Alberta has seen a decline in the number of daily cases over the past few days, Hinshaw stressed caution.

“I know we are all missing being together in ways that we once took for granted,” she said.

“Despite this, I am asking you to remain cautious. I am asking you to keep being creative about other ways of connecting and sharing meaningful moments.”

Hinshaw stressed gatherings of no more than 15 people are allowed as long as precautions like physical distancing and hand washing are in place.

 

 

