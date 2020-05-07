City of Edmonton eases more COVID-19 measures; relaunch plans to come next week

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton has released a few more details on its relaunch strategy, including the opening date for some city-owned golf courses.

However, Edmontonians will have to wait until next week for the full relaunch plan.

The city’s emergency advisory committee met Thursday, where officials recommended the local state of emergency be extended by another seven days.

Interim city manager Adam Laughlin asked Edmontonians for patience as the city works with the province on steps to relaunch the economy. He said actions will be aligned with public health measures, but noted there are still many unanswered questions.

In the coming weeks, the focus will be on a combination of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as relaunching and recovering from it, Laughlin said.

Story continues below advertisement

He stressed the recovery process would be long.

READ MORE: Kenney reveals Alberta’s three-phase COVID-19 relaunch plan

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Reducing social disorder

The city has implemented a five-point plan to discourage the disorder in and around the Exhibition Lands, where the Expo Centre is being used to support vulnerable people through the pandemic.

Laughlin said the shuttle between the Expo Centre and the Kinsmen Field House — where homeless Edmontonians move between day and night — has been increased to help prevent movement in the river valley.

Peace and police officers will be patrolling more, and porta potties have been set up at the entrance of the Expo Centre. The porta potties will be staffed by members with Boyle Street Community Services.

“Transit peace officers and the LRT EPS beat officers continue to address the disorder concerns at the Coliseum LRT Station platform,” Laughlin said.

“The Neighbourhood Empowerment Team and EPS are working together on monitoring Borden Park and administration has connected with Alberta Avenue Business Association to understand local concerns and provide litter cleanup support.”

About 700 people use the Expo Centre facility each day, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a closer look at some of the measures that were eased during Thursday’s meeting:

City-owned golf courses

The city announced Victoria and Riverside golf courses will open to the public on May 11.

READ MORE: Edmonton golfers hit the links with strict new safety protocols

Dog parks

The city has already eased some measures when it comes to dog parks, including opening 38 off-leash parks last weekend.

On Thursday, the city also announced Lauderdale dog park, the largest fenced-in dog park in Edmonton, is once again open to residents and their pets.

Pet owners are asked to continue to practice physical distancing and to clean their hands after touching the gates. The city’s other fenced-in dog parks — Paisley, Alex Decoteau and Manning Village — remain closed.

Outdoor pools, spray parks

The city will not open its outdoor pools this summer, Laughlin said. The City Hall fountain will also remain closed for the 2020 summer season.

— With files from Vinesh Pratap and Scott Johnston, Global News.