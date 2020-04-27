Menu

Politics

City of Edmonton to provide update on ‘workforce impacts’ amid COVID-19

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 27, 2020 2:21 pm
Updated April 27, 2020 2:23 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin are scheduled to provide an update on "workforce impacts" related to COVID-19 at 12:45 p.m.

The City of Edmonton is expected to announce more layoffs Monday afternoon as the city continues to try and balance its budget amid the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin are scheduled to provide an update on “workforce impacts” related to COVID-19 at 12:45 p.m.

The news conference will be streamed in this story.

At the end of March, the city laid off more than 2,000 staff members after extended closures were put in place to halt the spread of COVID-19. Those layoffs came from both the city and the library. At the time, Laughlin stressed those layoffs were temporary.

READ MORE: Edmonton lays off over 2,000 staff at city rec centres, public libraries due to COVID-19

Over the last few weeks, both Iveson and Laughlin have said more temporary layoffs were coming, but promised staff members they would hear about any change to employment from the city first.

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated after the city’s news conference.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19City of EdmontonDon IvesonAdam Laughlincity of edmonton layoffsCoronaviursCity of Edmonton staffCity of Edmonton staff layoffsCity of Edmonton staffingEdmonton staff layoffs
