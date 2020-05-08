Alberta’s unemployment rate in April among highest in Canada amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s unemployment rate was one of the highest in the country in April as measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 forced non-essential businesses to close temporarily, devastating the economy.

New numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday show the jobless rate in the province spiked to 13.4 per cent in April from 8.7 per cent the month before.

Only Newfoundland and Labrador (16 per cent) and Quebec (17 per cent) had higher provincial jobless numbers.

April marked the second month in a row that employment declined in all provinces.

In Calgary, the unemployment rate jumped to 10.8 per cent in April from 8.6 per cent the month prior, when it was the highest in the country — a title taken over by Windsor, Ont., in April, which saw unemployment soar to 12.9 per cent.

In Edmonton, the unemployment rate spiked to 10 per cent from 7.9 per cent in April.

Nationally, Canada’s unemployment rate soared to 13 per cent in April compared with 7.8 per cent in March as the full force of the pandemic hit, translating to almost two million jobs lost.

It was the second-highest unemployment rate on record and comes on top of more than one million jobs lost in March, bringing the total job losses since the start of the COVID-19 shutdown to over three million, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Economists had expected on average the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.

— With files from the Canadian Press