Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 8

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

477 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths in Ontario as total case number rises to 19,598

Ontario reported 477 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 19,598 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,540, as 63 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 13,990 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 71.4 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 61.3 per cent of all cases in the province.

Raptors to resume limited training as Ontario eases sports restrictions

The Toronto Raptors are set to allow players access to the OVO Athletic Centre next week for practice, albeit in a limited fashion.

Just one player will be allowed in the building at the time and will be required to wear a mask at all times, except when on the court.

The announcement came as Ontario eased restrictions for pro sports teams, allowing them to open their facilities starting on Friday.

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario’s Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, said the training facilities can reopen, provided the leagues have health and safety protocols in response to COVID-19.

Ford admits he visited his Muskoka cottage

Premier Doug Ford admitted on Friday that he briefly visited his cottage over the Easter weekend, despite telling Ontarians to stay home.

Ford said he went up to his Muskoka cottage early Easter morning in order to check the plumbing.

“It was weighing on me because a couple years ago we had burst pipes — a terrible mess, thousands of dollars of damage, and that night I was thinking about it,” Ford said.

He said he left for the cottage at 6:30 a.m., checked the plumbing, and was back at home before noon.

Garden centres fully reopen

Garden centres in Ontario were allowed to fully reopen on Friday as hardware stores prepare to do the same on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Ford government announced an easing of restrictions allowing garden centres to fully reopen after previously only allowing curbside pickup.

Meanwhile, storefront retail shops will be allowed to open for curbside pickup on Monday.

— With files from The Canadian Press