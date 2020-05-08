PSW with Toronto’s Access Independent Living Services dies after being exposed to coronavirus: union

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing staff at Access Independent Living Services in Toronto says a personal support worker (PSW) has died after testing positive for coronavirus, calling his case a “preventable workplace exposure to COVID-19.”

“This member worked for more than 30 years providing care for those in need. He’ll be truly be missed,” Jerry Dias, president of Unifor, said in a statement Thursday evening while extending his condolences.

The union identified the PSW as 61-year-old Leonard Rodriguez. The statement said Rodriguez was sent home on April 6 due to “a possible COVID-19 exposure” and told to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health.

CORONAVIRUS: 2nd Ontario personal support worker dies, union pleads for more protection

“He began a 14-day self-isolation and only learned he had tested positive after the isolation period with worsening symptoms,” the union said.

Story continues below advertisement

Dias said it highlights the ongoing need for better protections for workers.

“From the onslaught of the pandemic we have been demanding proper protective equipment (PPE) from employers and governments,” he wrote.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

CORONAVIRUS: Personal support worker at Toronto nursing home dies of COVID-19

“This tragedy could have been avoided if he had access to personal protective equipment. Our COVID heroes deserve better.”

When asked to comment about the union’s statement, the executive director of Access Independent Living Services said on Friday that staff at the organization are “heartbroken.”

“Access works diligently with public health, our staff, our consumers and our unions and takes every step possible to ensure that proper safety protocols are in place and enforced,” Michael Mathieson wrote in a statement Friday evening.

CORONAVIRUS: Ontario Superior Court orders 4 long-term care homes to equip nurses with protective equipment

“PPE has been, and is, available and is used when necessary in accordance with public health guidelines and directives. Throughout this pandemic, we have been providing timely, transparent communications to all staff and consumers.”

David Amow, president of Unifor Local 40, said he has contacted Rodriguez’s family to offer support. He echoed Dias’s comments about PPE and needed support, noting three residents and five staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

“It shouldn’t take a pandemic or the loss of our member’s life for governments to treat personal support workers with the respect they deserve,” he wrote.

News of the death came as it was announced a PSW in Ottawa died of COVID-19. To date, there have been at least two other PSWs who have died.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that 61-year-old Leonard Rodriquez a PSW, is the first Unifor member to die of a preventable death due exposure to #COVID19 before PPE avail in Ontario. https://t.co/MDLQbnA2lY #canlab pic.twitter.com/SQHYcmOO23 — Unifor (@UniforTheUnion) May 8, 2020