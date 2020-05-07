Menu

BC Ferries to boost service levels as B.C. reopens from COVID-19

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 9:58 pm
The BC Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration heads into the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal (not seen) on a cloudy day. .
The BC Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration heads into the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal (not seen) on a cloudy day.

BC Ferries is boosting service levels on its busiest route, as the province begins to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says the changes will only apply to the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route connecting Metro Vancouver with Vancouver Island.

Starting May 15, BC Ferries is adding a 11 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay and a 1 p.m. sailing from Tswawassen on weekdays.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: BC Ferries to slash service levels by half, lay off up to 1,400 workers

From May 24 onward, it is also adding a 3 p.m sailing from Tsawwassen and a 5 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay on Sundays.

And on May 16, the Saturday of the long weekend, it is adding a 7 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay and a 9 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen.

Renewed call for new restrictions to limit ferry traffic to Vancouver Island during coronavirus outbreak

BC Ferries says sailings will continue to abide by Transport Canada regulations, requiring vessels to travel at half capacity.

Food and retail outlets aboard BC Ferries, including vending machines, remain closed to promote social distancing and prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Some residents of small B.C. towns threaten to blockade ferry terminal

The ferry service is also echoing a call from health officials to avoid all non-essential travel.

However, the company says it continues to monitor traffic and the potential need for more sailings.

BC Ferries has already slashed sailings twice during the pandemic, but withdrew a round of layoffs for ferry staff following a complaint by unionized workers and the federal government’s expansion of wage subsidies.

