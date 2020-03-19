Coronavirus: BC Ferries pauses food service on ships, at terminals

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries is temporarily no longer serving food on its sailings or at its terminals, effective Thursday at 3 p.m.

The corporation said it’s in support of social distancing amid the coronavirus public health emergency.

Food service on the northern routes will be suspended on Friday.

“During the COVID-19 situation, customers have changed their food purchasing habits and are choosing not to buy our grab-and-go items at this time, leading to tremendous food waste,” BC Ferries said.

Other areas that are closed until further notice are the gift shop, SeaWest Lounge, kids’ play area, and arcades.

Baggage service will also be unavailable on all except the northern routes.

The only place left to grab a snack is a vending machine.

Earlier this week, Transport Canada temporarily eased safety regulations that ban passengers from staying in their vehicles on enclosed bottom decks while a ferry is in motion, following complaints from the public.