Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: BC Ferries pauses food service on ships, at terminals

By Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 8:44 pm
A new socio-economic study shows BC Ferries is the only public transit system in B.C. that is losing customers and has been for almost a decade. .
A new socio-economic study shows BC Ferries is the only public transit system in B.C. that is losing customers and has been for almost a decade. . Global News/File

BC Ferries is temporarily no longer serving food on its sailings or at its terminals, effective Thursday at 3 p.m.

The corporation said it’s in support of social distancing amid the coronavirus public health emergency.

Related News

Food service on the northern routes will be suspended on Friday.

“During the COVID-19 situation, customers have changed their food purchasing habits and are choosing not to buy our grab-and-go items at this time, leading to tremendous food waste,” BC Ferries said.

Other areas that are closed until further notice are the gift shop, SeaWest Lounge, kids’ play area, and arcades.

WATCH: Impact of coronavirus on B.C. tourism will be devastating

Baggage service will also be unavailable on all except the northern routes.

The only place left to grab a snack is a vending machine.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Transport Canada temporarily eased safety regulations that ban passengers from staying in their vehicles on enclosed bottom decks while a ferry is in motion, following complaints from the public.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: How long can Canadians expect to be social distancing?

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Foodcoronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadaBC Ferriescoronavirus cases canadabc coronavirusFerriesBuffet
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.