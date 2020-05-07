COVID-19 pandemic impacts Oshawa Fire Services’ recruit program

Send this page to someone via email

Oshawa Fire Services’ newest batch of recruits are getting ready for graduation, however, physical distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic forced significant changes to the training they received.

Recruit Rylee McKinnon says he has wanted to be a firefighter since he started playing team sports.

That dream came true in March, only days before the pandemic was declared.

“Getting that call from Chief Clark, I was really stumbling for words,” said McKinnon.

The 24-year-old says he’s glad to be finishing training, even if the program had to be modified because of COVID-19.

“Our tables are all separated, we have to take four different trucks everywhere and you can’t have that tight bond, but it’s just the way it goes,” said McKinnon.

Ken Whetham, one of the training officers, says the adjustments are necessary but he also acknowledges they’ve been a challenge.

“We usually have a seven-week program and it has been condensed into three weeks. With all the social distancing we haven’t been able to have access to the normal training facilities, so it’s been a real experience for everybody,” said Whetham.

Oshawa Fire Services only does the program once a year.

There are eight trainees in the course, including Zac Carrie, who highlighted parts of the training. “Through fire dynamics, auto extrication, different techniques, offensive and defensive attacks,” Carrie said.

Whetham says they’ve been focusing on the basics, given the pandemic.

“Everybody in the department realizes this training hasn’t been optimal for them and that they will be moving along with mentors on their shift that will be a continuous learning system for them moving forward,” said Whetham.

Despite a condensed program, Deputy Chief Steve Barkwell is confident the new recruits will be ready to go after graduation on Friday.

“We’re a front line service and it’s important for us to have these new people start,” said Barkwell.

While they’ll be dispersed throughout the six departments, most grads will be starting at Station 1 next week.

As for Rylee McKinnon, he says he’s prepared to officially start his career on the front lines, even with the ongoing pandemic.