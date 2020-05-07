Online country music concert set to raise funds for STARS air ambulance

Send this page to someone via email

A lineup of country artists will be participating in a virtual concert to raise money for STARS air ambulance.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, STARS has had to cancel most of its fundraising events throughout the spring and summer.

STARS air ambulance is a non-profit organization and plays a crucial role in the emergency response system. STARS is able to fly the critically ill and injured during crises, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the scheduled performers for the virtual concert include Brett Kissel, George Canyon, Hunter Brothers, The Washboard Union, Jess Moskaluke and Tenille Arts.

Streaming for STARS will be held on May 8th, 2020, and starts at 7 p.m. MST. It will be live-streamed on STARS’ Facebook page, as well as online at streamingforstars.ca

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

