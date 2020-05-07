Winnipeg wants to work with province on COVID-19 relief, more info at 2 p.m. press conference

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor wants to partner with the province to help reboot the city’s economy in the wake of COVID-19.

Brian Bowman is expected to unveil details of the proposal at a 2 p.m. press conference Wednesday.

Earlier in the day Wednesday Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced an additional $500 million for infrastructure projects over the next two years to help restart the province’s economy amid COVID-19.

He said the money for the Manitoba Restart Program will come on top of already-planned infrastructure investments of $3 billion over the next two years.

Pallister said the pot of money will be used for projects including water and sewer, road and highway resurfacing and repairs, bridge repairs, municipal infrastructure priorities, and possible cost-sharing construction projects with other levels of government.

He said he expects some specific projects will be announced in the coming weeks.

