Winnipeg wants to work with province on COVID-19 relief, more info at 2 p.m. press conference

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 2:54 pm
Updated May 7, 2020 2:59 pm
Brian Bowman is expected to unveil details of the proposal to partner with the province to help reboot the city's economy in the wake of COVID-19 at a 2 p.m. press conference Wednesday.

Winnipeg’s mayor wants to partner with the province to help reboot the city’s economy in the wake of COVID-19.

Brian Bowman is expected to unveil details of the proposal at a 2 p.m. press conference Wednesday.

Gobal News will endeavor to stream the press conference live in this story.

Earlier in the day Wednesday Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced an additional $500 million for infrastructure projects over the next two years to help restart the province’s economy amid COVID-19.

READ MORE: Manitoba pledges $500M to stimulate economy amid coronavirus pandemic

He said the money for the Manitoba Restart Program will come on top of already-planned infrastructure investments of $3 billion over the next two years.

Pallister said the pot of money will be used for projects including water and sewer, road and highway resurfacing and repairs, bridge repairs, municipal infrastructure priorities, and possible cost-sharing construction projects with other levels of government.

He said he expects some specific projects will be announced in the coming weeks.

Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg officials discuss reopening golf courses, transportation routes
Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg officials discuss reopening golf courses, transportation routes

 

 

