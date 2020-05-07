Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Two men face possible charges after masks, sanitizer stolen from Vancouver retirement home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 1:59 pm
Updated May 7, 2020 2:00 pm
Personal protective equipment is seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul's hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Personal protective equipment is seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul's hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Charges are being recommended against two men after a large quantity of personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, was stolen last week from a Vancouver retirement home.

More than 6,000 masks and several cases of hand sanitizer were stolen, police said, to be sold on social media.

“Healthcare workers are on the frontline of this pandemic and they are putting their lives at risk every day. Having this vital equipment taken from them is very upsetting and frustrating,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release.

READ MORE: COVID-19 — Small gatherings, elective surgeries to be allowed in B.C. mid-May

Police believe Jesse Coutlee, 28, broke into the storage area at the Terraces on 7th seniors’ retirement residences on the evening of April 29.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Coutlee is seen on surveillance video loading the stolen boxes into a black sedan with the help of an unidentified man, police said. The vehicle then drives away.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown counsel has approved charges of break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime against Coutlee.

Police believe another man was involved and charges have been recommended but not approved against him.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVID-19 PandemicCOVIDPPECoronavirus BCPPE theft VancouverPPE therft
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.