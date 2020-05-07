Two men face possible charges after masks, sanitizer stolen from Vancouver retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

Charges are being recommended against two men after a large quantity of personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, was stolen last week from a Vancouver retirement home.

More than 6,000 masks and several cases of hand sanitizer were stolen, police said, to be sold on social media.

“Healthcare workers are on the frontline of this pandemic and they are putting their lives at risk every day. Having this vital equipment taken from them is very upsetting and frustrating,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release.

Police believe Jesse Coutlee, 28, broke into the storage area at the Terraces on 7th seniors’ retirement residences on the evening of April 29.

Coutlee is seen on surveillance video loading the stolen boxes into a black sedan with the help of an unidentified man, police said. The vehicle then drives away.

Crown counsel has approved charges of break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime against Coutlee.

Police believe another man was involved and charges have been recommended but not approved against him.