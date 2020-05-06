Mother’s Day amid COVID-19 pandemic: finding ways to celebrate at a distance

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic means Mother’s Day is going to be different for a lot of families this year.

Social distancing restrictions are preventing many moms and their family members from celebrating the occasion face-to-face.

But people are coming up with new ways to show they care.

A small group of dancers showed up to perform Wednesday for the many moms at the Bow View Manor care home in northwest Calgary.

The woman who organized the event usually brings gifts to care home residents at Christmas, and decided that inviting them to watch the outdoor performance through the windows would help brighten up Mother’s Day for the residents.

Volunteers perform a Mother’s Day dance Wednesday outside the Bow View Manor care home in northwest Calgary. Tim Lee/Global News

“My mom loves watching us dance, so we thought other moms are probably feeling really lonely,” Shannon Hutchison said.

“And coming out, especially with the girls that are so cute, and the funny costumes, it could bring a little bit of love to people that can’t see their family right now.”

For those who normally take their mom out for brunch, restaurants that are closed because of the pandemic are finding ways to still offer bring that Mother’s Day treat.

Deane House is offering pre-made brunches and dinners available for touchless curbside pickup.

“Put it in the oven, warm up a fabulous meal and present it on your table, safely at home,” Deane House owner Sal Howell said. “In the package we are also offering tulips and a mimosa package with prosecco and a beautiful fresh fruit blend. As always, we want to tell our moms, ‘We love you and we hope we are all together soon.'”

With so many stores closed because of COVID-19, getting moms a present has changed too.

A lot of businesses are now offering curbside pickup and delivery, with customers ordering online or by phone.

Joydrop, which specializes in jewelry made by Calgary designers, is getting a good response from people looking for a Mother’s Day gift.

“There’s a lot of amazing children who are trying to spoil their moms this Mother’s Day,” Joydrop manager Katie Harder said. “And for us, it’s so important to be able to celebrate and empower women, and Mother’s Day is one day out of the year where we get to make it extra special for the people who make our lives better.”

At Bow View Manor, many of the residents were especially encouraged by the youngest members of the group that came to dance outside the care home, two sisters, aged seven and five.

“I just love little kids — the two little girls, man, were they fantastic!” resident Maryanna Lowid said. “Couldn’t get enough of that, just so cute and so natural. It’s just awesome!”

