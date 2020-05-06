Fort Macleod woman facing drug trafficking charges after ALERT bust

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, along with the Fort Macleod RCMP, have laid charges in what they call a drug trafficking case.

ALERT said methamphetamine, cocaine and suspected carfentanil were seized from a suspected drug dealer in Fort Macleod on April 29.

ALERT Lethbridge’s organized crime team executed a search warrant at a home in Fort Macleod.

The Alberta Sheriffs’ Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) team and Alberta Health Services also provided assistance to ALERT.

Three rifles were seized from the home, along with approximately $26,000 in drugs and cash.

Nicole Colacci, 47, was arrested. ALERT suspected the woman was trafficking drugs in Fort Macleod and the surrounding communities.

Colacci is facing charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and multiple firearms offenses.

