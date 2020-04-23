Alberta man facing child exploitation-related charges after similar conviction: ALERT

Send this page to someone via email

A southern Alberta man is facing three charges related to child pornography after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and Beiseker RCMP.

The Internet Child Exploitation unit alleges that Karl Schackwidt was involved in sharing “child exploitation photos” on social media. He was arrested on Wednesday and his home in Irricana was searched and police said they seized a number of computer and electronic devices.

Those devices will go through a full forensic analysis, ALERT said in a news release on Thursday.

Schackwidt was charged with distributing, possessing and accessing child pornography.

According to ALERT, the 44-year-old was convicted for similar offences in 2008.

“We cannot be naïve to the extent of these offences, and this should serve as a reminder for parents to take a more proactive role in providing digital safeguards for their children,” Staff Sgt. Dominic Mayhew said.

Irricana is located about 50 kilometres northeast of Calgary.