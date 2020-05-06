Coronavirus: Okanagan’s Freak’n Farmer race is over

As the community mourns the cancellation of many of their beloved annual events, another Okanagan favourite has reached its finish line.

The Freak’n Farmer race will not be held this year and organizers say the race has reached an end for the foreseeable future.

“We deliver the news that one of the community’s locally produced and most unique races will sadly come to an end,” Lyndie Hill, a Freak’n Farmer race organizer, said in a release.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we make this announcement. This was not an easy decision at all.”

The Freak’n Farmer started in 2012 at Covert Farms in Oliver, B.C., which is run by the Covert family, when they partnered up with Hoodoo Adventures.

“They loved the race and were looking for a new event opportunity for their property so they asked Hoodoo to come down to the farm and see what the companies could do together,” said Hill.

Both the Coverts and the team at Hoodoo Adventures have a combined event experience of over 100 years and, according to them, the race is by far the toughest event they’ve organized.

They say it takes a team of up to 12 people and almost two months of preparation to get the course ready at the 700-acre farm.

While the race has been very popular in years prior, organizers say participation has been trending downwards in the last year or two.

“Combined with the current uncertainty of the global situation and concern of decreasing participation, together the organizers have realized all good things must come to an end,” said Hill.

Although the race has come to an end, Hoodoo Adventures and Covert Farms say to keep a close eye on the farm, as they are not done hosting future events.

