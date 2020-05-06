Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: South Okanagan’s 2020 Meadowlark Nature Festival cancelled due to pandemic

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 4:59 pm
The Meadowlark Nature Festival is an interactive event that explores and celebrates the natural environment of the Okanagan-Similkameen region.
The Meadowlark Nature Festival is an interactive event that explores and celebrates the natural environment of the Okanagan-Similkameen region. Meadowlark Nature Festival

Add another local Okanagan event that has fallen victim to cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very disheartened to have to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Meadowlark Nature Festival,” said Jayme Friedt, Meadowlark Nature Festival’s coordinator.

“These are unprecedented, uncertain times and we hope that everyone stays safe and well this summer.”

READ MORE: Armstrong IPE officially cancelled due to COVID-19

The Meadowlark Nature Festival is an interactive event that explores and celebrates the natural environment of the Okanagan-Similkameen region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Organizers say after careful consideration, they have decided to cancel this year’s festival.

“This decision was made with the health, well-being and best interests of our volunteers, tour leaders, supporters and participants being paramount,” organizers said in a social media post.

Story continues below advertisement

“Following the directives from our governments and public health agencies stressing the need for social distancing, we are committed to doing our part to ensure our communities remain safe and viable.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Cancelled Penticton community market vendors upset by partial refund

The 23rd annual Meadowlark Nature Festival was scheduled for May 14 – May 17, but now will have to wait until next year.

Next year’s festival is already scheduled for May 20 – 24, 2021.

Snowbirds to go on cross-country COVID-19 tour
Snowbirds to go on cross-country COVID-19 tour
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19OkanaganCanada Coronavirusbc coronavirussouth okanaganCanada COVID-19b.c. coronaviruscancelledOkanagan festivalMeadowlark Nature Festival
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.