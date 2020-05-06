Coronavirus: South Okanagan’s 2020 Meadowlark Nature Festival cancelled due to pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Add another local Okanagan event that has fallen victim to cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very disheartened to have to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Meadowlark Nature Festival,” said Jayme Friedt, Meadowlark Nature Festival’s coordinator.

“These are unprecedented, uncertain times and we hope that everyone stays safe and well this summer.”

The Meadowlark Nature Festival is an interactive event that explores and celebrates the natural environment of the Okanagan-Similkameen region.

Organizers say after careful consideration, they have decided to cancel this year’s festival.

“This decision was made with the health, well-being and best interests of our volunteers, tour leaders, supporters and participants being paramount,” organizers said in a social media post.

“Following the directives from our governments and public health agencies stressing the need for social distancing, we are committed to doing our part to ensure our communities remain safe and viable.”

The 23rd annual Meadowlark Nature Festival was scheduled for May 14 – May 17, but now will have to wait until next year.

Next year’s festival is already scheduled for May 20 – 24, 2021.

