Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 1:53 pm
The 2020 Abbotsford International Airshow has been cancelled.
The 2020 Abbotsford International Airshow has been cancelled. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

The 2020 Abbotsford International Airshow has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said Monday they hope to return in August 2021 and are working on a “very special project” to share with the public this summer.

“While this decision is heart-breaking for us, we know it is necessary to protect the health and safety of the community,” reads a statement posted to social media.

Customers who purchased a ticket to the 2020 show, which was set to take place Aug. 7-9 at the Abbotsford Airport, will be contacted by email regarding options, organizers said.

Paul Haysom takes leap of faith with Skyhawks
Paul Haysom takes leap of faith with Skyhawks
