New normal: Montreal elementary schools implement COVID-19 measures for return to school

Send this page to someone via email

Slowly but surely, Terry Fox Elementary School in Pierrefonds, Que., is transforming into a new space amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the cafeteria and in classrooms, there’s now green tape on the floors to let students know how far apart to stand.

The measure is just one of many new things students will have to get used to as they return to school under continued safety measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Montreal-area daycares change protocols, prepare for reopening

“We have posters for the proper techniques of hand washing that will be installed in every washroom,” said Jeff Wood, who is responsible for hygiene and sanitation for all 56 Lester B. Pearson School Board schools and centres. “The same thing for the hand sanitizers, posters for the proper use will be beside the hand sanitizer dispensers.”

Story continues below advertisement

For students returning to school on May 19, the routine will be different from normal — from what it was before the pandemic forced schools to close.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Kids will spend a lot of their day in their classroom and staff will escort them through hallways.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What we know about Quebec’s plan to reopen elementary schools, daycares

In addition, outdoor time will be limited and there will be no gym class.

Inside of a classroom at Terry Fox Elementary school on May 6, 2020. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

“We will also have to adapt in elementary schools,” said Quebec Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault. “There will be a maximum of 15 students per class.

“We know that this is a complicated situation for parents, educators, teachers — but we are facing an exceptional situation.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

But for teachers at Terry Fox, some say that may not be possible.

“Right now I’m looking at a max of eight students that can operate in the class,” said Grade 6 teacher, Richard Arsenault.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Working in schools, daycares safe for people under 70, Quebec deputy premier says

On Wednesday, the provincial government said they understand why teachers are anxious to return to work and they reassured those younger than the age of 70 that there is little risk.

Still, staff — no matter the age — are nervous.

“The anxiety is coming now because of the situation of them being in a setting that may have an impact on their own family, on their own children — this is where the anxiety comes from,” said school principal Douglas Stewart.

Terry Fox is surveying parents to determine how many students will return to school on May 19.

As of Wednesday, about 50 per cent have answered and half of them say they will attend school.

Officials say their preliminary results are similar for Lester B. Pearson schools and centres across the board.