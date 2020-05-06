Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Quebec officials to provide update on coronavirus measures after easing rules for seniors

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 9:55 am
Updated May 6, 2020 10:35 am
Seniors walk in front of their residence on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Montreal.
Seniors walk in front of their residence on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec officials are expected to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon as the government continues to soften restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

After hunkering down for nearly two months, seniors in some private residences will be able to go out for unsupervised walks and visits.

Caregivers will also be given access to see their loved ones in long-term care homes and private residences.

READ MORE: Montreal woman tries to remove father from CHSLD, then sent extra charges after his death

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The changes come as Premier François Legault announced on Tuesday he was scaling back some rules to give elderly Quebecers more freedom. He noted that it was important to focus on mental health as well as physical health.

Quebec remains the province hardest hit by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The pandemic has led to outbreaks in Montreal and long-term care homes, which continue to face staffing shortages.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of cases continues to rise every day by the hundreds. There are more than 33,000 cases in the province to date — accounting for more than half of the country’s infections.

READ MORE: Quebec to soften coronavirus-related rules for seniors in private residences

Public health officials have also warned that Montreal, where community outbreaks are still happening, is not flattening the curve.

The respiratory illness has killed 118 more people as of Tuesday, bringing Quebec’s death toll to 2,398.

Coronavirus: Quebec modifies confinement rules for seniors
Coronavirus: Quebec modifies confinement rules for seniors
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesFrancois LegaultQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusQuebec coronavirus update
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.