Quebec officials to provide update on coronavirus measures after easing rules for seniors

Quebec officials are expected to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon as the government continues to soften restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

After hunkering down for nearly two months, seniors in some private residences will be able to go out for unsupervised walks and visits.

Caregivers will also be given access to see their loved ones in long-term care homes and private residences.

The changes come as Premier François Legault announced on Tuesday he was scaling back some rules to give elderly Quebecers more freedom. He noted that it was important to focus on mental health as well as physical health.

Quebec remains the province hardest hit by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The pandemic has led to outbreaks in Montreal and long-term care homes, which continue to face staffing shortages.

The number of cases continues to rise every day by the hundreds. There are more than 33,000 cases in the province to date — accounting for more than half of the country’s infections.

Public health officials have also warned that Montreal, where community outbreaks are still happening, is not flattening the curve.

The respiratory illness has killed 118 more people as of Tuesday, bringing Quebec’s death toll to 2,398.

