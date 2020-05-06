Coronavirus: Health unit reports more than 4,800 tested in Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health says it has now tested more than 4,800 people for the novel coronavirus.

The health unit attributes the increased testing to enhanced surveillance of long-term care and retirement homes in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake and Hiawatha FIrst Nation.

Earlier Wednesday, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, the health unit’s medical officer of health, said testing of all eight long-term care facilities was completed. The process involved the health unit, Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Peterborough County-City Paramedics and other health partners.

The health unit reported “over 4,800” people have been tested. An exact number is currently not available.

“This is rapidly increasing the number of tests performed and causing a delay in our ability to accurately report these figures,” the health unit stated.

“Current data will be provided as soon as possible.”

In its daily situation report issued late Wednesday afternoon, the health unit reports 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — one less case than was reported on Tuesday.

Of that total, 49 have been resolved with one new case Wednesday, which is approximately 73 per cent of the cases.

There have been two deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications, the health unit notes.

Outbreaks remain declared at Extendicare Lakefield, Peterborough Retirement Residence and St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care.