19-year-old facing charges after Saint John shooting

A 19-year-old is facing charges after a shooting in Saint John left two men in the hospital this weekend.

Officers with the Saint John Police Force were called to the area on Waterloo Street after a number of shots were fired just after 5 a.m., on Sunday.

Two 25-year-olds received treatment at Saint John Regional Hospital and have since been released from hospital.

A 19-year-old was taken into custody the day of the incident. He’s now been released on conditions pending a future court date and is facing a number of charges.

A woman that was also taken into custody on Sunday has been released without charges.

Police continue to investigate.