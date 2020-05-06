Menu

Crime

19-year-old facing charges after Saint John shooting

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 3:53 pm
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting on Waterloo Street in Saint John, N.B., on May 3, 2020.
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting on Waterloo Street in Saint John, N.B., on May 3, 2020. Tim Roszell/Global News

A 19-year-old is facing charges after a shooting in Saint John left two men in the hospital this weekend.

Officers with the Saint John Police Force were called to the area on Waterloo Street after a number of shots were fired just after 5 a.m., on Sunday.

READ MORE: Man, woman in custody after 2 others were shot

Two 25-year-olds received treatment at Saint John Regional Hospital and have since been released from hospital.

A 19-year-old was taken into custody the day of the incident. He’s now been released on conditions pending a future court date and is facing a number of charges.

A woman that was also taken into custody on Sunday has been released without charges.

Police continue to investigate.

