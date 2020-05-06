Kelowna, B.C., motorhome blaze leaves 1 person in care of Emergency Support Services

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A motorhome burned down in Kelowna early Wednesday morning, leaving one person without a home.

Around 2 a.m., Kelowna firefighters received calls about a motorhome on fire in the 1900 block of Union Road.

The fire was quickly knocked out with no damage to the surrounding area, according to firefighters.

The lone person living at the home is now in the care of Emergency Support Services.

READ MORE: Overnight fire at Kelowna heritage building

The fire is not deemed to be suspicious and is believed to be electrical in nature.

2:13 Canada’s fire season set to be “well above average” Canada’s fire season set to be “well above average”

Story continues below advertisement