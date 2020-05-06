Menu

Canada

Kelowna, B.C., motorhome blaze leaves 1 person in care of Emergency Support Services

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 12:57 pm
Around 2 a.m., Kelowna firefighters received calls about a motorhome on fire in the 1900 block of Union Road.
Around 2 a.m., Kelowna firefighters received calls about a motorhome on fire in the 1900 block of Union Road. Global News

A motorhome burned down in Kelowna early Wednesday morning, leaving one person without a home.

Around 2 a.m., Kelowna firefighters received calls about a motorhome on fire in the 1900 block of Union Road.

The fire was quickly knocked out with no damage to the surrounding area, according to firefighters.

The lone person living at the home is now in the care of Emergency Support Services.

The fire is not deemed to be suspicious and is believed to be electrical in nature.

Canada’s fire season set to be “well above average”
