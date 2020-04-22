Possibly suspicious grass fire in Kelowna breaks out near Enterprise Way

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna firefighters rushed to Enterprise Way and Highway 33 just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a grass fire.

A bush truck, a fire engine, and a command vehicle responded to the blaze, according to Capt. Jarret Dais.

He estimated the blaze grew to be a little over 200 square meters.

It was slow-moving but bushes were on fire, Dais said, adding that firefighters used about 500 gallons of water to put the blaze out.

“There’s no structures nearby, so the danger rating would be low, and this time of year we still have green,” Capt. Jarret Dais said. “It could have been worse in the drier times of the year, like June, July,”

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but RCMP are investigating.

