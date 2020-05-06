Menu

Education

Alberta education minister to update school re-entry plan

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 11:49 am
File photo of an empty classroom.
File photo of an empty classroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Alberta’s education minister is set to release further information on when in-school classes might be able to resume.

Adriana LaGrange is scheduled to provide an update Wednesday morning on at-home learning and supports for students and parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release said the education minister will also provide more information about the planning process for students to return to class.

The media availability is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Global News will live stream the announcement in this story post.

The announcement comes less than a week after Premier Jason Kenney said schools will stay closed, at least in the traditional sense, for the rest of the academic year.

“We will not be reopening the schools as a general rule for the balance of this academic year,” Kenney said last Thursday.

He did note that some schools might open in a limited capacity “on a trial basis.”

“That would take into account the possibility of summer classes, specialized programs, providing schools with some more guidance on, for example, the number of students permitted and physical distancing,” Kenney said.

Alberta schools are cancelled for remainder of academic year, possible summer openings

In-person classes were cancelled across the province on March 15.

