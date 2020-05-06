New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick will return to its normally scheduled public health updates after announcing its first case of COVID-19 in 16 days on Tuesday.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said the new case is a good reminder that the province needs to remain vigilant as it moves through its recovery plan.

“This is a timely reminder that COVID-19 is with us here in New Brunswick as well as in provinces and states that surround us,” she said during a surprise update on Tuesday. “We must be ready to address new cases when they emerge as has happened today and continue to do the things that will slow down the spread of the virus.”

“Don’t be discouraged. The best measure of success is not an absence of new cases, but how effectively we respond when new cases emerge.”

Story continues below advertisement

The new case was not related to the alert issued by the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Monday that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 passed through the airport on April 27. The person traveled on WestJet 3456 from Toronto, which arrived in Moncton at 1:52 p.m.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The patient is a man in his 30s who was tested in the Fredericton health region. Officials are not yet sure if the case is travel related or another instance of community spread.

The update is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.