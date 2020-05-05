Coronavirus: Peterborough cases reduced to 68; one new resolved case reported

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 68 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, one less than was reported 24 hours earlier.

On Monday, the overall case total was reduced from 84 to 69. Last week, the health unit noted errors at a lab in Ottawa reported 22 of 27 false positive cases from April 22 to 29. They were processed at Bio-Test Laboratories and required further testing, the health unit stated.

The health unit notes its data is subject to change. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The number of confirmed negative cases remains at 2,798, while test results pending remain at 829. Statistics for both categories are as of April 28, the health unit notes.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 68 confirmed cases, 48 have been declared resolved, one more since Monday’s report. That’s approximately 70.5 per cent of the cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been two deaths due to COVID-19 complications.

Institutional outbreaks remain at Extendicare Lakefield, Peterborough Retirement Residence and St. Joseph’s at Fleming. On Sunday, the health unit lifted outbreaks at St. John’s Centre and Empress Gardens Retirement Residence.