Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

New Brunswick extends tuition bursary programs for paramedics, medical technicians

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2026 4:17 pm
1 min read
FILE - First launched in 2025, the program is open to graduates from six training programs who sign a contract to work for Ambulance New Brunswick. . View image in full screen
FILE - First launched in 2025, the program is open to graduates from six training programs who sign a contract to work for Ambulance New Brunswick. .
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The New Brunswick government is extending a program that covers tuition for paramedics and medical technicians.

First launched in 2025, the program is open to graduates from six training programs who sign a contract to work for Ambulance New Brunswick.

Under the program the government pays students half the cost of their tuition when they graduate and start working for the ambulance service.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick bursary program aims to increase number of paramedics and EMTs'
New Brunswick bursary program aims to increase number of paramedics and EMTs

They get the other half paid back after they complete their contract.

Story continues below advertisement

Primary care and advanced care paramedics must sign a two-year contract, while emergency medical technicians are required to sign a one-year deal.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The program was initially only available to students who started their studies or graduated by March 31 but will now include students who begin the program after that date.

Premier Susan Holt says extending the program will create more trained medical workers for Ambulance New Brunswick.

“We are making it easier for people to choose a career in paramedicine and to build that career here at home,” Holt said.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices