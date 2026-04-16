New Brunswick extends tuition bursary programs for paramedics, medical technicians

The New Brunswick government is extending a program that covers tuition for paramedics and medical technicians.
First launched in 2025, the program is open to graduates from six training programs who sign a contract to work for Ambulance New Brunswick.
Under the program the government pays students half the cost of their tuition when they graduate and start working for the ambulance service.
They get the other half paid back after they complete their contract.
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Primary care and advanced care paramedics must sign a two-year contract, while emergency medical technicians are required to sign a one-year deal.
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The program was initially only available to students who started their studies or graduated by March 31 but will now include students who begin the program after that date.
Premier Susan Holt says extending the program will create more trained medical workers for Ambulance New Brunswick.
“We are making it easier for people to choose a career in paramedicine and to build that career here at home,” Holt said.
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