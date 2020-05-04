Peterborough coronavirus cases reduced to 69; City of Kawartha Lakes has 3 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health says the number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Peterborough is back to 69 as of Monday, 15 less cases than were reported 24 hours earlier.

The health unit cites an error at a lab in Ottawa which late last week provided false positives on nearly two dozen specimens.

On Friday, the health unit said 22 of 27 positive cases reported for the period of April 22 to 29 were processed at BioTest and will now require further testing to determine their validity.

The health unit notes its data is subject to change.

The number of confirmed negative cases remains at 2,798 and test results pending remain at 829. Statistics for both categories are as of April 28, the health unit notes.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 69 confirmed cases, 47 have been declared resolved.

“Peterborough Public Health and its partners are currently testing in long-term care homes,” the situation update reports.

“This is rapidly increasing the number of tests performed and causing a delay in our ability to accurately report these figures. Current data will be provided as soon as possible.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been two deaths due to COVID-19 complications.

Institutional outbreaks remain at Extendicare Lakefield, Peterborough Retirement Residence and St. Joseph’s at Fleming. On Sunday, the health unit lifted outbreaks at St. John’s Centre and Empress Gardens Retirement Residence.

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Heath Unit

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (HKPR) District Health Unit reports three new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday, bringing the municipality’s overall total to 142.

Of those, there have been 32 deaths (28 associated with Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon), eight hospitalizations and 103 are now declared resolved.

All 13 cases in Northumberland County and seven cases in Haliburton County have been declared resolved. Each county had one hospitalization and no deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the health unit’s 162 overall confirmed cases, 123 have been declared resolved — approximately 79 per cent.

Community gardens

Both health units have released guidelines on how community gardens can safely open and operate this coming year. This follows the Ontario government’s recent decision to declare community gardens as an essential service during the coronavirus outbreak.

Gardeners will be required to post signs to remind gardeners to stay home if they are sick, wash and sanitize their hands properly, and practice physical distancing.

Peterborough Public Health advises all gardeners to review the Recommendations and Instructions for Safe Community Gardening and COVID-19 Prevention before returning to garden. Any inquires can be made by calling the health unit at 705-743-1000.

The HKPR District Health Unit recommends gardners in the tri-county to visit their guidelines online.

“Community gardens are truly an essential service in allowing many local residents to grow, access and enjoy fresh food,” stated Dharminder Kaler, a public health Inspector with the HKPR District Health Unit.

“During COVID-19, it’s important that we support the good work of community garden organizers and members by ensuring they have direction to protect people’s health and reduce the spread of illness.”

Story continues below advertisement

Community garden organizers are required to notify the health unit of their intention to operate this growing season and confirm they are following all guidelines. They can do so by emailing inspections@hkpr.on.ca or calling 1-866-888-4577, ext. 5006.