Calgary chamber shares city’s business outlook amid COVID-19: ‘This is an 18-month recovery’

On the heels of the provincial government announcing Alberta’s relaunch strategy, businesses in Calgary are preparing to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic — but that doesn’t mean an automatic recovery for the city’s economy.

In fact, Calgary Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO, Sandip Lalli, said the city could still feel the after effects of the virus for up to 18 months.

“We’re definitely hearing of a long-term recovery on this one for our community,” Lalli said in an interview with 770 CHQR. Tweet This

“This is an 18-month recovery. [We’re hearing] through 2022 I may see some growth, but in 2021 I’m still recovering and I’ve got a debt burden.”

Lalli said the chamber has been in constant contact with businesses across the city throughout the pandemic. She added that one of the main issues these organizations are facing as they look to reopen is uncertainty surrounding provincial and federal subsidies.

“The businesses that we’re talking to are very optimistic about opportunities in markets, they just want to have a solid foundation to work from,” Lalli said. Tweet This

“We’ll see in June if there’s a line of sight to stability for programs, one of the those we keep hearing about is the wage subsidy, and will we have that throughout 2021?”

Lalli said that businesses in Calgary that didn’t qualify for these subsidies are also worried about how they’ll be supported during Alberta’s phased reopening.

“The other things we’ve heard is: ‘If I’ve already fallen through the cracks because the support programs didn’t fit me and now I’m expected to reopen, how can I ensure continued and expanded support for my business as I go through this?'” she said.

Safety is also top of mind for the Calgary business community, and Lalli said many companies are wondering how best to reopen amid the pandemic.

“It always comes down to the conversation of: ‘Are my employees safe? Are my customers going to be safe? And how can I communicate that safety so I can get that demand back in the door?'” she said.

Lalli noted that the Calgary chamber is offering a list of resources for local businesses on how to get their company up and running again amid the pandemic.

She added that while these unprecedented times have been tough for Calgarians, the business sector is anxious to get back at it.