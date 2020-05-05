Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

3 new coronavirus deaths reported in Simcoe Muskoka, outbreak declared at retirement home

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 3:21 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Doug Ford says cottage-goers shouldn’t share food, supplies
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that while the people should still stay home and not go to their cottages, if people do choose to travel to cottage country over the Victoria Day long weekend, he advised people to bring their own food and supplies.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported three additional novel coronavirus-related deaths and 11 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 329, including 23 deaths.

The local health unit also confirmed another COVID-19 outbreak at the Muskoka Traditions retirement home in Huntsville, Ont., where a woman in her 90s tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE: 387 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 18,310

Currently, there are institutional coronavirus outbreaks at three long-term care facilities, four retirement homes and one unidentified group home in the region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Four of the outbreaks are in Barrie, Ont., at Owen Hill Care Community, the Woods Park Care Centre, Allandale Station Retirement Residence and Whispering Pines Retirement Residence. There was an additional outbreak at IOOF Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home in Barrie, Ont., but it was declared over on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The other current outbreaks are at Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont., and Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont.

READ MORE: 5th coronavirus outbreak in Barrie, Ont., reported at local retirement home

The 11 new COVID-19 cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Clearview, Huntsville and New Tecumseth, Ont. Four of the new cases are outbreak-related, while two are community-acquired. The source of infection for one of the new cases has been labelled as “undetermined,” while the rest have been classified as “under investigation.”

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total cases, 56 are outbreak-related, while 172 people have recovered and seven are hospitalized.

Seventy-six acquired COVID-19 through close contact with another positive case, while 110 cases have been community-acquired and 54 have been travel-related.

The source of infection for the remainder of cases has been labelled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 387 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 18,310, including 1,361 deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford criticizes some regional medical officers over testing
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitSimcoe County coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19Muskoka COVID-19Muskoka coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.