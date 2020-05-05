3 new coronavirus deaths reported in Simcoe Muskoka, outbreak declared at retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported three additional novel coronavirus-related deaths and 11 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 329, including 23 deaths.

The local health unit also confirmed another COVID-19 outbreak at the Muskoka Traditions retirement home in Huntsville, Ont., where a woman in her 90s tested positive for the virus.

Currently, there are institutional coronavirus outbreaks at three long-term care facilities, four retirement homes and one unidentified group home in the region.

Four of the outbreaks are in Barrie, Ont., at Owen Hill Care Community, the Woods Park Care Centre, Allandale Station Retirement Residence and Whispering Pines Retirement Residence. There was an additional outbreak at IOOF Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home in Barrie, Ont., but it was declared over on Monday.

The other current outbreaks are at Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont., and Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont.

The 11 new COVID-19 cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Clearview, Huntsville and New Tecumseth, Ont. Four of the new cases are outbreak-related, while two are community-acquired. The source of infection for one of the new cases has been labelled as “undetermined,” while the rest have been classified as “under investigation.”

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total cases, 56 are outbreak-related, while 172 people have recovered and seven are hospitalized.

Seventy-six acquired COVID-19 through close contact with another positive case, while 110 cases have been community-acquired and 54 have been travel-related.

The source of infection for the remainder of cases has been labelled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 387 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 18,310, including 1,361 deaths.