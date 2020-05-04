Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 4 2020 6:08pm 01:51 Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Doug Ford hints more restrictions may ease soon Ontario Premier Doug Ford hinted Monday that more COVID-19-related restrictions may soon be eased. Travis Dhanraj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6904351/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6904351/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?