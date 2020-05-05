Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide her daily update on the COVID-19 situation and the public health response Tuesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton and will be joined by other officials.

Their remarks will be streamed live in this article.

On Monday, Hinshaw said Alberta had 70 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 5,836, with 2,942 recoveries.

Alberta’s death toll due to the virus stood at 104.

There were 89 people in hospital, 21 of whom were in intensive care.

Hinshaw also announced Monday that COVID-19 testing would be available to all asymptomatic contacts of people who are confirmed to have the virus.

Albertans with any of the following expanded symptoms can now be tested:

Fever, chills, a new cough or worsening of chronic cough, new or worsening shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, stuffy or running nose, headaches, sore throat or painful swallowing, muscle or joint aches, feeling unwell in general, new fatigue or severe exhaustion, gastrointestinal illness (diarrhea, nausea, vomiting or unexplained loss of appetite), loss of smell or taste, or pink eye.