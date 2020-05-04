Menu

Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update COVID-19 situation in Alberta Monday afternoon

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 1:21 pm
First weekend in Edmonton since COVID-19 restrictions eased
WATCH (May 2): It's the first weekend since the province announced its relaunch plan and the city took its first steps to lift some restrictions. Nicole Stillger reports.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to give her daily update on the state of COVID-19 in the province at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be providing information on both the latest infection numbers and the province’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

The update will be streamed live in this post.

READ MORE: 1 new COVID-19 death in Calgary zone; 96 new Alberta cases Sunday

Over the weekend, three people in the province died from COVID-19, all who were seniors in continuing care centres in the Calgary region.

Alberta issues new public health orders for continuing care centres amid COVID-19 pandemic
Alberta issues new public health orders for continuing care centres amid COVID-19 pandemic

As of Sunday, there were a total of 5,766 confirmed cases, with 2,713 recoveries and a total of 95 deaths, which means the active case level across the province was 2,958.

Story continues below advertisement

There were also 90 people in hospital Sunday, with 19 admitted to intensive care units.

