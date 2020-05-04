Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update COVID-19 situation in Alberta Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to give her daily update on the state of COVID-19 in the province at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be providing information on both the latest infection numbers and the province’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Over the weekend, three people in the province died from COVID-19, all who were seniors in continuing care centres in the Calgary region.

As of Sunday, there were a total of 5,766 confirmed cases, with 2,713 recoveries and a total of 95 deaths, which means the active case level across the province was 2,958.

There were also 90 people in hospital Sunday, with 19 admitted to intensive care units.